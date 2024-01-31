A festival which celebrates everyday classic cars is returning for the 10th year.

Tickets are on sale for Hagerty’s Festival of the Unexceptional at Grimsthorpe Castle on Saturday, July 27.

The event will showcase the long-forgotten ‘ordinary’ classic cars of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Tickets are on sale for the Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional which is being held at Grimsthorpe Castle

It also includes music, entertainment and food.

Since its launch in 2014, the festival has grown from a small gathering of cars and their enthusiastic owners to an event where thousands of guests gather, many travelling from all over the world.

In 2022, television presenter Richard Hammond was among the attendees.

Mark Roper, managing director of Hagerty International, said: “10 years of Festival of the Unexceptional is a moment to be celebrated.

“Since Hagerty launched the event in 2014 it has grown year-on-year to become a highlight of the automotive calendar.

“But Festival of the Unexceptional is now much more than an event, it is a cultural movement that presents a new way to enjoy classic cars, and that is something Hagerty continually strives to create as part of its commitment to the classic car industry.”

Owners of unexceptional cars can also now apply to be one of the 50 in the Concours De L'ordinare event, held on the main lawn of Grimsthorpe Castle.

Tickets, which cost £35 per car, can be purchased here.

