Residents are being urged to make sure they have their say on a huge National Grid project impacting the area.

New 50m-high pylons spaced at three per kilometre are planned between substations in Weston Marsh, near Spalding, and Warnatby in Leicestershire — passing through South Kesteven.

The news was first revealed last week — with more details since emerging of the route and what the plans entail ahead of public consultation events, starting in Corby Glen on Saturday (June 21).

The map shows the likely path of a new string of pylons.

What is being called the emerging preferred corridor is an area of land where the new overhead line and substations could be located. Within that corridor, which includes Haconby, Corby Glen and Swayfield and passes just south of Irnham, is a route where it is thought the infrastructure would be best, based on environmental factors, such as ancient woodlands, and other constraints.

The project for new 400,000 volt overhead lines across 60km is part of what is being described as “the largest overhaul of the electricity grid in generations”.

The new infrastructure would link into some existing power lines running north-south and new substations are proposed near Corby Glen and Wartnaby. The proposed location of the Corby Glen facility is next to the East Coast Main Line, on the western side.

The first stage of the consultation process is under way now, with a series of in-person and online events arranged.

Senior project manager for Weston Marsh to East Leicestershire, Mohammed Nabee, insists that nothing is set in stone as yet and matters might arise during the consultation stages which then alter the proposals.

He assured landowners, other stakeholders and communities that their views were very important and would be used to shape things going forward.

Mr Nabee said: “We will listen and every bit of feedback that we receive will be assessed.

“We will show all the feedback that has been received.”

Project leaders are also keen to hear of residents’ suggestions for community benefits which could be funded as a spin-off. Examples could be improvements to community halls or financial support for clubs and organisations.

Payments of up to £200,000 per kilometre of pylons and £530,000 for substations have been mooted. Any proposals taken forward under the Government scheme would only be funded when the project construction is at least under way.

National policy covering the development of new energy infrastructure states that, in most cases, the Government expects overhead lines will be appropriate and should be used as standard to reinforce the grid. Underground lines are said to be more than four times more expensive than overhead lines and this cost is borne in mind since it would ultimately go on to energy bills.

Mr Nabee said that several different options were looked at before the proposed corridor was decided upon. Technical and environmental assessments also fed into the decision.

The east-west corridor would be a departure from the traditional north-south, Mr Nabee underlining that it was necessary to ensure safe and sufficient future supply of British-generated energy. The demand for power is expected to double by 2050.

The consultation process during the first two years feeds into the Development Consent Order application. It will then be down to the Planning Inspectorate to then make a recommendation to the Secretary of State.

If this project keeps on track and gets the go-ahead, construction is expected to take place between 2029 and 2033.

A similar network transformation proposal from Grimsby to Walpole in Norfolk is under way too and is at the second stage of the consultation process.

Consultation events for the Weston Marsh to East Leicestershire proposals will be held at:

- Corby Glen Village Hall - Saturday, June 21, 2pm-7pm

- Surfleet Village Hall - Thursday, June 26, 11am-5pm

- Great Doddington Memorial Hall - Friday, June 27, 1pm-7pm

- Morton Village Hall - Saturday, June 28, 11am-4pm

- Braybrooke Village Hall - Thursday, July 3, 2pm-7pm

- South Witham Village Hall - Friday, July 4, 1pm-7pm

- Ab Kettleby Community Hall (within Ab Kettleby School) - Saturday, July 5, 11am-4pm

- Weston Village Hall - Thursday July 10 1pm-7pm which is a joint event with Grimsby to Walpole consutlation

A number of webinars will also be held

- Wednesday, June 18: General overview of proposals 1-2pm

- Tuesday July 15: Sections 1, 2 and 3 (covering Weston Marsh, Irnham, and South Witham) 6.30-7.30pm

- Thursday July 17: Sections 4 and 5 (covering North and South Witham – A607 and Wartnaby) 6.30-7.30pm

- Monday July 21: Reconductoring Section 6.30-7.30pm

- Thursday July 24: General overview of proposals 6.30-7.30pm

People can give their views on the Weston Marsh to East Leicestershire Project by visiting the project website: nationalgrid.com/wmel (which includes an interactive map of the proposed corridor) or by emailing contactwmel@nationalgrid.com.

Alternatively you ca write to: Freepost WM TO EL or call: 0800 138 9191.

The deadline for feedback is 11:59 pm on Wednesday, August 6.