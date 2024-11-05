A town centre pub has been put up for sale for the first time in almost 30 years.

The Red Lion in Bourne is on the market with a guide price of £525,000.

Mark Phillips, senior associate at Fleurets, who are marketing the property, said: “The Red Lion, is situated in a prominent position within the town and has been run by the current owners since 1996.

The Red Lion in Bourne

“This thriving business is now being offered for sale due to retirement.

“Open all year, and benefiting from regular trade, this opportunity would suit an experienced operator who is looking to expand their portfolio.”

Situated in the centre of town, surrounded by independent operators and national chains, the spacious two storey public house benefits from both passing and regular wet-led trade throughout the week.

Fleurets describe the South Street business as ‘highly profitable’.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only through Fleurets East Office.

Further information is available by calling 01223 402 600 or emailing east@fleurets.com.