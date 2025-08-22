The mechanism for a town clock that stopped ticking some time ago has been removed for restoration.

Complete with weights and pulleys, the 100-year-old workings of Bourne Old Town Hall’s clock will be refurbished while work on the building continues.

The building project, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, is turning the former town hall in North Street into a community arts centre.

The clock mechanism. Photo: Submitted/Bourne Old Town Hall trustees

Stuart Morrison from The Cumbria Clock Company), Charles Houseago from Bourne Town Hall Trust and Keith Cotton from The Cumbria Clock Company. Photo: Submitted/Bourne Old Town Hall Trust

As part of this, the building’s clocktower that burnt down in 1932 will be rebuilt, and a replica clock face mounted in the original position overlooking the busy town centre.

The clock mechanism was designed and built in 1821 by the renowned company Thwaites and Reed of Clerkenwell, London.

In 1900, the copper clock dial in the clocktower was given a white opal glass face, allowing it to be lit by gas light.

the old Bourne Town hall

But the gas light caused a fire which destroyed the clocktower, despite Bourne’s fire station being located in the building at the time.

The clock workings were saved, and while the clocktower was not reconstructed at the time, a new dial was installed on the pediment. This is all that has been seen by people within living memory.

Restoration of the mechanism is being carried out by The Cumbria Clock Company. When the town hall building reopens, it will take pride of place in a display cabinet on the first floor. The mechanism will be automated, rather than requiring manual winding, and will run the new clock face in the rebuilt clocktower.

Funds from the Len Pick Trust will pay for the reconstruction of the town hall’s clocktower and the restoration of the clock mechanism.

The building in its early days, before the clock tower burned down

Charles Houseago, who chairs Bourne Old Town Hall Trust, said: “This is an important step for us in restoring as many original details of the building as possible.

“We look forward to the day when the refurbished clock is returned to take its place in the transformed town hall building.”

The clock mechanism before being removed. Photo: Submitted/Bourne Old Town Hall Trust

The clock now removed. Photo: Submitted/Bourne Old Town Hall Trust

Keith Cotton from The Cumbria Clock Company said they were pleased to be involved in such an unusual project, adding: “It is particularly interesting for Keith Scobie-Youngs the owner of the company, who in his younger days was trained by clockmakers who had been apprentices at Thwaites.

“Since this time he’s been an enthusiast of Thwaites clocks, and at some stage during the project will give a talk on Thwaites in Bourne.”

The clock stopped about 18 months ago, during restoration work on the building, and volunteers decided to leave it unwound since it currently involves crawling into a loft space.