A disillusioned race organiser has blamed red tape for the cancellation of a town’s popular cycling event this summer.

Brian Moran decided to bring cycling back to south Lincolnshire after the success of the Bourne CiCLE Festival in 2019, and had brought in more than £35,000 of funding for a scaled-down event scheduled for July 14.

But he said bureaucratic delays and the spiraling cost of policing the event had forced him to pull the plug on the Bourne Festival of Wheels.

Brian Moran (left) has been left disillusioned with race organising

“Unfortunately, it was a 115-mile race with 120 miles of red tape,” he said.

“It was a struggle just to get anything achieved.”

Lincolnshire Police had provided security for the 2019 event, using six police motorcycles and two cars at a cost of £3,500, but with the county’s force no longer able to provide escort cover for cycling races, Brian was referred to the force’s Central Escort Group.

The Bourne Festival of Wheels race course was set to take in many communities in South Kesteven

He was told 30 police motorbikes and command cars would be needed – the same level as international stage race, the Tour of Britain – and would cost £35,000, or 10 times the amount paid just five years earlier.

Brian, who moved to Bourne three years ago, said this was dropped to £13,000 when British Cycling tried broker a deal, but the amount was ‘still too much and too late’.

“It was irrelevant to them that the safe event we delivered in 2019 was considered not to be safe in 2024, on a simplified route,” he said.

An old F1 car was driven through Bourne ahead of the 2019 race to promote the town's motor racing heritage

The 2019 event, that he helped to organise, had drawn widespread praise from police, councillors, local businesses and riders, and Brian was inspired to resurrect it 18 months ago by a visit to the Bourne Beer Festival.

“Looking around I thought ‘with support like this we should get the bike event back again’,” he said.

“I went around local groups like the Lions, Rotary and the WI to gage opinion and everyone was supportive.”

The scene in Bourne Town Centre during the 2019 event

A date was agreed with British Cycling, and last August the festival secured £35,000 of ‘levelling-up’ cash from South Kesteven’s allocation of the Shared Prosperity Fund which would cover the estimated cost of the whole event.

Other sources had also pledged financial support, encouraging Brian to to plan for a 2025 edition.

As well as the 115-mile race, town centre demonstrations of skateboarding and BMX – to tie in with Bourne’s new skatepark – had also been part of the programme.

The winner of the men's race in 2019 at the Bourne finish

But with negotiations with police and Lincolnshire Highways still dragging on into the new year, he believed there was not enough time left to go ahead and returned the £35,000 funding.

The decision to cancel drew disappointment from many communities on the race route which was due to take in Folkingham, Castle Bytham and Grimsthorpe Castle.

“The event covered a huge swathe of South Kesteven and they were looking forward to it,” he said.

Brian, who has been involved in cycling for 60 years and in the running of races since 1973, will continue to help out at other races – including as safety officer at the Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic – but has had enough of race organising.

“On the day I wrote to British Cycling to tell them I actually felt relieved,” he said.

“I had spent the whole of January waking up at three in the morning trying to work out how to sort the problem.

“I found that my enthusiasm for doing this had been sucked away.

“My biggest disappointment was that when I was 14 or 15 I had a vision of what bike racing should be and only glimpses of that have been realised.”

