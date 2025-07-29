Swimmers are being asked to pull on their cossies and trunks for a new fundraising challenge in aid of two town good causes.

Mental health charity Don’t Lose Hope is staging its first swimarathon - Don’t Lose Lane Rope - at Bourne Outdoor Swimming Pool on Sunday, August 31.

Organisers are hoping to attract 60 teams to the 12-hour event which will get under way at the Abbey Lawns pool from 8am.

Five lanes will be open with each team of eight to 10 swimmers given 50 minutes to cram in as many lengths as possible.

Each team will be given a lane, with two swimmers going at a time, each starting from different ends of the pool.

Prizes will be on offer for the most number of lengths completed in the 50-minute time slot.

Further prizes will be up for grabs for best dressed team, best team name and for the team which raises the most sponsorship.

“Each lane must raise at least £200, that's £20 per swimmer,” said Don’t Lose Hope’s Dom Brister.

“We think that's easily achievable, but obviously they can raise more.”

Dom is also hoping to attract corporate sponsorship for lanes and teams.

“Do you run a sports team, a company team, old swimmers who are still swimming, a group of friends, schools?,” he added.

“Pretty much anyone could get a team together. If anyone wants to swim but doesn't have a team, we will accommodate that too.”

All funds raised on the day will be split between the Bourne Outdoor Swimming Pool and Don't Lose Hope.

Visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/996692912602371/ for updates and how to register.