Places can become well known for many reasons and a piece of fruit could put one town on the map.

Food manufacturing company Bakkavor in Bourne has been running an innovative watermelon growing competition - and the result could see a new seedless variety of seedless that can be grown in the UK.

The competition - which has sparked the imagination of Bakkavor colleagues, family members, agriculturalists, customers and a school – was a result of the business’ need to overcome the effects of climate change.

Watermelon growing competition winner Lily Theyer with Bakkavor manager Jonathan Zair

The team at the Bakkavor branch in Spalding Road handles more than half a million watermelons a month, which are used to prepare fruit pots, fruit salads and melon fingers for supermarkets across the UK.

The summer supply of watermelons to Bakkavor comes mostly from Spain, but the effects of climate change and extreme weather last year resulted in a bad harvest – which led to a shortage.

After meetings to explore whether watermelons could be grown in the UK the company obtained four varieties of seed and launched a competition, which more than 200 people entered.

Jonathan Zair, general manager at Bakkavor in Bourne said: “Like many colleagues, my office has now become an overgrown watermelon haven.

“We have had watermelons growing literally everywhere in recent months – indoors, outdoors, in a greenhouse up the road, at a local school and in colleagues’ homes around the town.

“The exercise has been great fun for the Bakkavor team, but it has also been very educational.

“Together, we have learned a lot about the prospect of being able to successfully grow watermelons locally.”

Lily Theyer, the daughter of two Bakkavor colleagues, won first prize for her watermelon.

More ‘prize-winning watermelons’ will be judged at the site in the coming weeks.

Jonathan added: “Who knows in years to come, the watermelon you buy from your supermarket may not just come from Bakkavor Bourne, but we may have grown them locally too.

“As a UK business, Bakkavor is committed to supporting sustainability, and here we have a local example of us overcoming a bad harvest abroad, by looking at a solution that is good news for Bourne and good news for the planet.”



