A man will face trial after pleading not guilty to drink driving.

Lee Gray denied driving a Citroen C1 while over the legal limit at Great Leighs, Bourne, on February 22.

The 41-year-old entered his plea at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (March 12).

Gray, of Edward Road, Stamford, will return to the court for trial on may 23.

He was granted unconditional bail.