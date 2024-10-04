Two people who deny the murder of a man following an alleged stabbing in a Bourne park will stand trial in February.

Kyle Marshall, 37, from Stamford, died after being injured during an incident in the Wellhead Park in Bourne on the evening of June 26.

Reece Bruns, 20, of St Paul's Gardens, Bourne, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named due to his age, have both pleaded not guilty to murder.

Kyle Marshall

Both defendants were today (Friday, October 4) represented during a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court to fix the date for their trial.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a trial beginning at Lincoln Crown Court on February 3, 2025.

The trial is expected to last up to four weeks.

Both defendants remain remanded into custody until their trial.

A further pre-trial hearing will take place on January 10.