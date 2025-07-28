The 11th Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional took place at Grimsthorpe Castle on Saturday (July 26), once again attracting thousands of guests and cars from around the world.

Hagerty created the first Festival of the Unexceptional in 2014 as a celebration of long-forgotten everyday family cars. Now celebrating cars from the 1970s to the early millennium, the festival attracts guests and cars from around the world and there were vehicles as far as the eye could see. For most it is a labour of love, with many owners telling stories of the thousands of hours and pounds they have spent on their beloved vehicles, often way more than the cars are worth.

Hagerty Festival of The Unexceptional returned to Grimsthorpe Castle for 2025. Photo: Supplied

The very best cars were presented in the Concours de L’Ordinaire on the lawn in front of Grimsthorpe Castle, near Bourne, - cars chosen to represent the finest mundane motors. This year, these special cars were judged by experts Steve Cropley, Andrew Frankel, Richard Bremner, Jesse Billington, Sarah Crabtree, Gary Axon, and Jon Bentley.

Third place was awarded to a bright yellow 1979 Citroen Visa Club. One of only three still surviving, this car owned by Andy Smith was immaculate and attracted attention throughout the show.

A 1999 Ford Mondeo took second place. Owned by Callum Bailey, he spotted the red base model Ford being transported on a truck and about to be made into a banger racer and bought it on the spot for £6,000.

Hagerty Festival of The Unexceptional returned to Grimsthorpe Castle for 2025. Photo: Supplied

Festival of the Unexceptional sees a lot of younger owners and the overall winner proved that. Simon Packowski, 22, united the judges with his showroom standard 1992 Skoda Favorit Forum, a car so basic it doesn’t even have a radio. Simon rescued the car, which was about to be scrapped for a failed head gasket, and brought it back to its former glory, once driving 1,000 miles to buy a set of original headrests.

So special was this Skoda, it also won the People’s Choice Award, voted by guests of the show.

The judges also gave special mentions to Lucas Split for his Talbot Solara, not least for his 1,000-mile road trip to get to the 2025 Festival of the Unexceptional. Glyn Hayler was commended for his Fiat Multipla, Paul Frost for his Bedford Rascal, Matthew Coleman for his Rover 214si and Jason Crawley for his immaculate Citroen Berlingo van.

Hagerty Festival of The Unexceptional returned to Grimsthorpe Castle for 2025. Photo: Supplied

A host of special guest cars appeared at the event too, including a selection of British Leyland prototypes, kindly supplied by the British Motor Museum. A 1969 Mini 9X hatchback prototype was joined by a model that was definitely ahead of its time, the British Leyland ECV3 from 1981 and there was a 1975 Triumph SD2 prototype. They all provided a glimpse of the FOTU stars we might have seen had they made production.

The British Motor Museum team also presented their own award for their choice of car of the show. Stephen Tearle took that trophy for his beautiful, family owned from new, Micra 1.0 Celebration.

Hagerty Festival of The Unexceptional returned to Grimsthorpe Castle for 2025. Photo: Supplied

Hagerty Festival of The Unexceptional returned to Grimsthorpe Castle for 2025. Photo: Supplied

Hagerty Festival of The Unexceptional returned to Grimsthorpe Castle for 2025. Photo: Supplied

Hagerty Festival of The Unexceptional returned to Grimsthorpe Castle for 2025. Photo: Supplied

Hagerty Festival of The Unexceptional returned to Grimsthorpe Castle for 2025. Photo: Supplied

Hagerty Festival of The Unexceptional returned to Grimsthorpe Castle for 2025. Photo: Supplied

Hagerty Festival of The Unexceptional returned to Grimsthorpe Castle for 2025. Photo: Supplied

Away from the cars, motoring podcast duo Smith and Sniff kept crowds entertained on the main stage with live game shows and podcast recordings. Jonny Smith and Richard Porter, true fans of unexceptional cars, brought crowd interaction and fun to the festival with their automotive ramblings and infectious conversation.

Mark Roper, managing director of Hagerty International, added: “Festival of the Unexceptional continues to grow bigger with every year. Over the past 11 years we have seen FOTU-era cars become recognised as proper classic cars, and the younger owner demographic shows this is a new movement in car culture. Hagerty is proud to be at the forefront of this and, with events like The Amelia and Motorlux in our portfolio, it perfectly demonstrates how Hagerty works hard to delight all classic vehicle enthusiasts, whatever they drive.”