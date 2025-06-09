Despite four seasons of weather including a flash of thunder over the weekend a village music festival was a rocking success.

Baston Beats took place on Saturday and Sunday at The White Horse in a nostalgic nod to past gigs that saw Thin Lizzy and Black Sabbath perform in the ‘60s.

Professional bands entertained the crowds who fully embraced the changing weather which was rainy, sunny and thunderous at points.

Organisers of Baston Beats Niamh Addy and Christina Pitchard. PHOTOS: CHRIS LOWNDES

Niamh Addy, who organises the event, said: “It was a fantastic weekend, despite the weather.

“The thunder was very dramatic but it didn’t deter the supporters who embraced the rain and were dancing out in the open.

“It takes a village to make this event a success.”

Dancing, despite the weather, at Baston Beats

Youngsters also got to share their talents on the Mini Beats stage and were ‘on a par’ with the professional bands.

Niamh said: “The bands were rocking from start to finish.

“It was the best attended Sunday we've ever had - we are very proud.

Bands entertained the crowd who embraced the festival despite the weather

“Youth bands were really inspiring and it is a great platform for youngsters to showcase what they are doing.”

Funds from the event will be divided between three charities, Deep In Kindness (Deepings), Bourne Foodbank, and 1st Thurlby Scout Group.

Last year’s event was ‘heaving’ with festival goers and It is thought the event raised more than £3,000 which was split between the Bourne counselling charity Don’t Lose Hope and the Brudenell Playing Fields Management Committee in Baston.

The event had support from festival goers

Niamh said: “We have definitely matched last year.

“It is always local charities we choose.”

“It is lovely to have the support.”

Barry Bennett enjoys the music

Niamh has confirmed that the event will be coming back next year sometime in early June.

For further details visit Baston Beats on Facebook.

Members of In Your Hands who hail from Bourne

Members of In Your Hands band who are from Bourne

Youngsters Leon (10) Ruben (7) and Olivia (4) Hodson at the music festival

Adults, youngsters and four legged friends all enjoyed the festival

