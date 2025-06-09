Dramatic weather did not deter visitors from music festival Baston Beats at The White Horse in aid of charities in Bourne and the Deepings
Despite four seasons of weather including a flash of thunder over the weekend a village music festival was a rocking success.
Baston Beats took place on Saturday and Sunday at The White Horse in a nostalgic nod to past gigs that saw Thin Lizzy and Black Sabbath perform in the ‘60s.
Professional bands entertained the crowds who fully embraced the changing weather which was rainy, sunny and thunderous at points.
Niamh Addy, who organises the event, said: “It was a fantastic weekend, despite the weather.
“The thunder was very dramatic but it didn’t deter the supporters who embraced the rain and were dancing out in the open.
“It takes a village to make this event a success.”
Youngsters also got to share their talents on the Mini Beats stage and were ‘on a par’ with the professional bands.
Niamh said: “The bands were rocking from start to finish.
“It was the best attended Sunday we've ever had - we are very proud.
“Youth bands were really inspiring and it is a great platform for youngsters to showcase what they are doing.”
Funds from the event will be divided between three charities, Deep In Kindness (Deepings), Bourne Foodbank, and 1st Thurlby Scout Group.
Last year’s event was ‘heaving’ with festival goers and It is thought the event raised more than £3,000 which was split between the Bourne counselling charity Don’t Lose Hope and the Brudenell Playing Fields Management Committee in Baston.
Niamh said: “We have definitely matched last year.
“It is always local charities we choose.”
“It is lovely to have the support.”
Niamh has confirmed that the event will be coming back next year sometime in early June.
For further details visit Baston Beats on Facebook.
