A developer is inviting feedback about its plans for almost 50 new homes in a village.

Ashwood Homes has drafted proposals for a development of up to 49 “high-quality” houses in Langtoft, on land off East End.

The housebuilder says the proposed scheme - Church View, Langtoft - aims to help meet local housing needs within South Kesteven and bridge a shortage of readily available homes. Ashwood also built the Woodlands Rise development on Stowe Road in Langtoft.

The Gwash - part of Ashwood Homes' Woodlands Rise development in Langtoft. Photo: Ashwood Homes

“Our vision for Church View is to create a sustainable, attractive neighbourhood that feels like a natural extension of the village,” said Michael Temple, land manager at Ashwood Homes.

“We want to build homes local people can be proud of, and we look forward to working with the community to help shape a development that fits Langtoft’s future.”

The draft proposals are for a mix of housing sizes and styles, including 30 per cent affordable housing, available for rent or sale below market prices.

Masterplan for the new Church View development. Image: Ashwood Homes

It also promises public open spaces and green corridors, new tree planting and landscaping, sustainable drainage and water management, and investment in local infrastructure and services.

Before submitting an outline planning application, Ashwood Homes will hold two online consultation events, so residents can view the early plans, ask questions, and provide feedback.

The sessions will take place from 6-7pm on both Tuesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 4.

Residents can register to attend at www.churchview-langtoft.co.uk

Those unable to attend can still view the plans and complete an online feedback survey by Wednesday, December 10.

A paper copy can be requested by emailing consultation@churchview-langtoft.co.uk