Whoever buys this detached bungalow will get the chance to really make it their own.

Eckfords has the two-bedroom property in West Road, Bourne up for sale.

Entering through the front door, you’re greeted by the dining room, where there is a picture rail, wooden flooring and a bay window overlooking the front.

From there leads both the first bedroom, which has a feature fire surround, and the lounge, which has sliding doors to the conservatory.

The conservatory has a sloped roof with fitted blinds and French doors opening to the garden and a side door.

The second bedroom also has a feature fire place, wooden floor boards.

The kitchen/diner has a range of fitted wall mounted and floor standing wooden fronted cupboards including glass fronted display cupboards, fitted worktops, a sink and a four ring ceramic hob. There is also space for an oven and plumbing for a dishwasher. The room has laminate flooring, a picture rail and a door to the side of the bungalow.

There is a separate utility room, again with a range of wall mounted and floor standing cupboards with complimentary fitted worktops. Here is where the gas central heating boiler is.

The shower room completes the interior and has a corner shower cubicle. The walls are fully tiled and the floor has ceramic tiles too.

The front garden has from a mature hedge. There is a paved pathway leading top the front door and the remainder of the front is laid to gravel and you can park one car at the front.

The back garden is an absolutely lovely feature of the bungalow and offers a great deal of privacy. The garden benefits from a good size shaped lawn and a paved patio seating area. There are raised beautiful well stocked borders and several mature trees including an apple and fig tree.

To one side of the garden is a secret pathway leading to the rear again with many mature shrubs and plants. There is also a brick built outhouse.

To the side of the bungalow there is a gate gaining access to the front and storage space for the bins.

This property in West Street, Bourne, is on the market for £285,000 with Eckfords. Viewing is highly recommend so to arrange a viewing or for more information call 01778 301172.

Property features

Conservatory

Individual detached bungalow

Off road parking

Shower room

Two double bedrooms

Two reception rooms

Walled private garden

Viewing recommended

No onward chain