Swimmers will be able to enjoy their first dip of the season at an outdoor pool this bank holiday weekend.

Bourne Outdoor Swimming Pool at the Abbey Lawn will open with a splash at 10.30am on Saturday (May 25).

Mandy Delaine-Smith, chairperson, said: “It is a beautiful place and we are so lucky to have this facility in the town.

“I hope people will come for a swim even when the weather is not so nice. I’m told it’s beautiful in the rain.

“We really need the support.”

Volunteers have been working hard during the past few months to get the pool ready for its first visitors of 2024.

They have also had some help from employees of Lincolnshire-based companies, who gave up their time on their corporate social responsibility (CSR) days.

The outdoor attraction was badly damaged by Storm Henk at the beginning of this year, which has led to the cafe and shop needing to be refurbished and the roof being replaced above the office.

Mandy said this ‘cost a lot of money’ and the Len Pick Trust stepped in to provide some financial help.

But this does not mean they are out of the water yet, and Mandy is encouraging people to give their support by coming for a splash at the outdoor pool.

The 50 yard heated pool is one of the largest of the few surviving outdoor pools in the country and has been operated and maintained by volunteers since 1990.

This year marks Mandy’s 26th season as chairperson at Bourne Outdoor Pool.

Although lots has changed in that time, her passion for it has stayed the same.

“We have retained the old fashioned atmosphere and haven’t tried to modernise it,” she said.

“It is quite a sun trap and, other than in January’s storms, we don’t get much wind.

“The pool is lovely and safe, with qualified lifeguards.”

The facility in Abbey Road will open Monday to Friday from 12pm until 6pm for general swimming sessions, and from 10.30am until 6pm at weekends and bank holidays.

Other sessions will be held throughout the week including a ladies evening, fun nights, waterpolo and lane swimming.

