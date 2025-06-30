Strawberries are not something that you would immediately think of as a sandwich filling - but a viral taste sensation suggests otherwise and a version of this unusual berries-in-bread trend is being served up in a south Lincolnshire eatery.

Sando is a fruit flavoured sandwich which would normally be found in Japanese convenience stores but has become the latest food trend to tickle the taste buds of diners across the globe after gaining a following on TikTok.

The interest in sandos is so high now that M&S has also launched a limited edition version - complete with sandwich packaging to be fully authentic.

A strawberry and cream sandwich at The Angel in Bourne

But you don’t need to go for a mass produced version or travel half-way across the world to try it as the lovely Angel Hotel in Bourne is now offering sando as a special.

As someone who is a glutton (Ok, I’m obsessed with food) it seemed like a perfect opportunity to give this new viral sensation a try after I had spotted an advert on the Angel’s Facebook page. I gave in to temptation and went along with a dear friend to try out this new taste sensation.

The Angel in Bourne

But would it be a case of ‘sando-oh, is that it?’ or a ‘sando-oooooooo pass me another slice please’?

Strawberries and cream have always been a winning combination, especially in the height of summer, but the idea of placing it within bread did initially blow my mind. When I first saw the M&S ad, I had hoped it was a Victoria sandwich in a box — but was intrigued to find it was something else entirely.

We ordered the sando on a particularly hot day and, in hindsight, ordering a coffee to go along with it was a bad idea. I should have followed my sensible pal’s lead and opt for a nice iced coffee.

Left to my own devices, I would have gobbled the sandwich all by myself but, in a rare attempt to be ladylike and not eat until I resembled Daniel Lambert or Bella Emberg, I agreed to share.

When the sando arrived, I was incredibly excited as it looked like a dessert. I’m pleased that the Angel had plated up the Japanese milk bread with the strawberry and cream filling rather like a cake instead of a sandwich. It’s meant to be a treat so should definitely look like one.

Milk bread isn’t something I had thought I had tried before but there was a familiar taste to it, which my friend said reminded her of a cream bun.

The combination of the bread’s texture along with the cream and the sumptuous strawberries were perfect. My friend felt it could have been lifted with some jam.

The sando went down so well that it didn’t take me long to polish it off and nearly eat my friend’s side - by accident of course!

It was a great treat and at £5 didn’t break the bank. It’s worth seeing what the fuss is all about.

