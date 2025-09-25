Working together through the slings and arrows of life has helped a diamond couple forge a long-lasting marriage.

Joyce and Barry Clark, from Bourne, celebrate 60 years of married life on the Isle of Wight today (Thursday) after deciding to mark their diamond anniversary with a holiday.

Barry and Joyce have lived in Bourne throughout their married life

Barry was born in Dyke and went to Bourne Secondary Modern, while Joyce grew up in Essendine and was educated at Casterton Secondary Modern.

Redundancy at the age of 23 convinced Barry to go it alone with his own building business which he ran for exactly 50 years before retirement, making his family a home in the process.

Having worked at the Co-op in Stamford, Joyce went on work as an optical receptionist in two opticians, latterly with Stradlings in the Burghley Centre.

Barry and Joyce on their wedding day in Essendine in 1965

The husband and wife have shared a lifelong love of dancing and appropriately their relationship began on the dancefloor at Bourne Corn Exchange.

“I was with a mate and we split these two girls to dance with and I got Joyce. We carried on from there,” Barry recalled.

After a couple of years of courting, Barry decided to pop the question on their way home from a date.

“I was going over to see her one night and I thought if this going to become permanent, we might as well get married,” he said.

The happy couple were married at St Mary Magdalene Church, in Essendine, on September 25, 1965.

They left their village hall reception early to start the long trip to the English Riviera, honeymooning in Babbacombe, near Torquay.

Yet the couple had to come through difficult times early in their marriage.

Their first son Stuart was born stillborn and their second son, Stevon, has lived with learning difficulties after being born with Dandy-Walker syndrome, a condition which affects around one in 30,000 people.

“He has coped very well and enjoys his life - we wouldn’t swap him for the world,” said Barry.

“We have had our ups and downs, like everyone, but we cope with them.

“Joyce and I have always been there for one another and get through things.”

Both have enjoyed a sporty life, Joyce playing table tennis and darts, while Barry played Sunday league football for a Bourne team.

Joyce was also a member of Dyke Women’s Institute, becoming president.

“We both like the same sort of things,” Barry added.

“We liked to go dancing and used to go out to different places with friends every other Saturday night.”

Their golden wedding was celebrated in 2015 with 150 guests back at the Bourne Corn Exchange.

This time they decided to mark the day just the two of them on a coach holiday, but have spent much of the month celebrating with friends and family, combining their diamond wedding with 80th birthdays.

Joyce reached the milestone in August, while Barry turns 80 in October.

So what advice would Barry give to those setting out on married life?

“You have to accept life as it is,” he said.

“Everyone has problems throughout their lives and you just have to face up to them and do the best you can. So many people now just give up too easily.

“We've had several challenges, but you just knuckle down and get on with it.”