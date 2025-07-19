Dwindling membership has forced a women’s group to fold after more than three decades of serving the community.

The Inner Wheel Club of Bourne, which ran under the slogan ‘community friendship’, called time at the end of June after 34 years of helping organisations in the area.

Four of its original founder members, including Sheila Halliday-Pegg and president Angela Stroud, remained with the club right through, but recruitment drives failed to bring in younger members.

Members gather for one of the club's final social get togethers

“Ageing membership and, with changes in lifestyle, the recruitment of members became difficult,” explained Sheila, who served a spell as national president for Great Britain and Ireland.

It proved a lifeline for club member Ros after emigrating.

“I moved to Lincolnshire from New Zealand and knew no-one,” she said.

“I met someone who introduced me to Inner Wheel and I made a lot of friends. I am sorry the club has had to close but those friendships will remain.”

In its early days, the club got involved with many hands-on activities, such as providing tea and cakes for patients at Bourne Hospital and creating a garden for them.

They also ran events for the elderly, but also supported younger members of the community, including Scouts, Guides, youth clubs and teenage groups.

Bourne Inner Wheel members at their first Christmas party

Over the 34 years, more than £25,000 was raised through events such as their annual quiz - all through about 20 of its members.

It helped to fund equipment for local hospitals and schools, and Bourne Outdoor Swimming Pool as well as local and national health and care charities.

Besides this, the club also supported overseas projects in Europe, Africa and India, resulting in another £25,000 being raised.

Rosamond Collins, co-president of the Inner Wheel Club of Bourne, presents a cheque for £1,100 to the trustees of Bourne Town Hall Trust

Members also helped to brighten up the town by providing roses for the Abbey Lawn gardens and maintaining a flower tub on the main street.

The Inner Wheel movement was formed for women in Manchester in 1924 and now has more than 120,000 members in 100 countries, 8,500 of those in Great Britain and Ireland.

Inner wheel club of Bourne’s 21st birthday barbecue at Kirkby Underwood village hall

“Friendship within the club and in the community is the groundwork of Inner Wheel members,” Sheila said.

Club member Kate added: “I joined around nine years ago so I’m a fairly new girl.

“I have met so many people from different areas and we are aiming to meet and continue our strong friendship.”