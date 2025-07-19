At this time of year my attention turns to damsels, writes Rippingale nature columnist Ian Misselbrook.

No, not the ones that are sometimes in distress, but the colourful damselflies and their chunkier predatory relatives, the dragonflies. Fortunately, I don’t have to travel very far to find them.

Azure damselfly. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

I have seen five species of damselfly in and around my garden pond in the last few years and four species so far this year. Many damsels are bright blue and quite difficult to tell apart. I can just about separate the common blue damsel from the azure damsel but I find the variable damselfly which I have not found in my garden a real challenge. Not all damselflies are blue; some are bright red and others are green.

I have also noted four species of dragonflies in the garden of which at least one, the southern hawker regularly breeds.

The warm and sunny weather that we experienced throughout spring and early summer has led to something of a recovery in our butterfly population following las year’s miserable summer.

Large red damselfly. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

In my last column I mentioned that spring butterflies such as the brimstone emerged in good numbers and some of the later emerging species are emerging earlier than usual and in very good numbers. A visit to a local wood on the last day in June produced more than 100 ringlets and at least seven silver-washed fritillaries once very rare in our area.

Thousands of white butterflies, both large and small, together with lots of red admirals were observed coming off the sea in Norfolk and are now populating our area. Early July witnessed the arrival of painted lady butterflies and on July 3 in my village my first hummingbird hawkmoth of the year.

Black-tailed godwit. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

The “autumn” migration of birds seems to get earlier with every passing year, but the presence of hundreds of black-tailed godwits on the Lincolnshire coast at the end of June is probably indicative of a failure to breed successfully.

As usual, the RSPB’s Frampton Marsh reserve hosted some rarities. A collared pratincole caused major excitement for birders and twitchers but was easy to see, albeit mostly at a considerable distance. More elusive was another rare wader, a pectoral sandpiper which tended to appear first thing in the morning then disappear when visitors arrive to see it!