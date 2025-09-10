Night-time anti-social behaviour has led a parent to ask police and Lincolnshire County Council to act.

On Friday night last week (September 5), a small group of people gathered at the St Peter’s Road entrance to Wellhead Park in Bourne. For about an hour around midnight there was shouting and swearing and a strong smell of cannabis.

The noise and smell was such that the parent, who has asked not to be named, had to keep the windows to their home shut to protect their children’s wellbeing.

The St Peter's Road entrance to Wellhead Park, Bourne. Photo: Google

There was a similar occurrence on Saturday night, this time further into the park, with bottles involved.

The parent reported Friday’s incident to police and has asked Lincolnshire County Council to consider installing lighting at the bridge entrance to Wellhead Park.

They told the county council: “This is a quiet residential area, and the current situation is causing anxiety and discomfort for my children and me.

“I strongly believe that installing a streetlight at the park entrance would act as a deterrent to this behaviour by increasing visibility and reducing the sense of cover that currently enables it.”

The parent told LincsOnline: “I think it might be being caused by people who have left the pub.

“I don’t think they’re going to sit there under a light doing what they’re doing.

“I don’t want to pretend it’s happening all the time but it wasn’t nice to have that situation on Friday night and then again on Saturday.

“You wouldn’t want to walk through the park at night – I didn’t want to go out of the door.”

A member of the neighbourhood policing team has been in touch with the parent to discuss the matter further and ask for a log of incidents to be kept.