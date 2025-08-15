I’m not sure what I was expecting. But is wasn’t this.

The Thirsty Giraffe is a quite wonderful micropub offering its punters a wide variety of drinks but just one, very constant, design theme.

The Thirsty Giraffe in Deeping St James

Giraffes. Obviously. Everywhere.

I feel for any punter who’s maybe had one too many, slipped into a slumber at their table and been hastily woken up confused and wondering why they’re on safari, because this place is absolutely packed with the long-necked creatures; from giant stuffed toys to faux taxidermy heads, pop art pieces to an enormous mural of an African plain.

I’d hate to count just how many images of the beasts there actually are in this place, although that may make a pretty decent charity fundraising game in the style of guess how many buttons are in the jar.

Bar snacks are always welcome

A few more giraffes

But if you don’t mind giraffes, then I can’t see why you wouldn’t appreciate this intimate pub.

Not in your traditional spot, the Thirsty Giraffe is set along a row of shops on an estate, the type of unit you’d normally see used as a local chippy or a hairdressers.

But what a revelatory idea and a massive bonus for the locals.

The Thirsty Giraffe is in an unusual but ingenious spot

More giraffe madness

Inside (if you look beyond all the giraffes) are four or so decent-sized tables and a bar with a nice variety of tipples and free nibbles. Always a welcome treat.

The Thirsty Giraffe was opened by Steve Williams and John Lawrence post covid and, with a clear refusal to hang about, made its first appearance in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide in 2023.

By then it had already launched its own tipple - a curry-friendly Himalayan Timur Beer - after teaming up with with a neighbouring Nepalese restaurant and Bowler’s Brewery,

Who are you looking at, mate?

Fancy trialling a cocktail

But while the Thirsty Giraffe seems to be in a rush to get things done, it’s fair to say the atmosphere was pretty laid back in this enjoyable micro pub.

On this Saturday afternoon the outdoor tables were in use by sunseekers while inside the place appeared to be populated by gents and their obedient dogs, presumably treating themselves to a swift couple mid-walkies.

To any bemused Deeping St James wife who is reading this and has suddenly twigged why Rover’s weekend walks take four hours and Jeff comes home slurring, don’t be mad, see this review as a godsend.

The tables weren't empty for long, Deepings dogs need walking

A view of deepest, darkest Deeping

Firstly, you are guaranteed your Saturday afternoons to yourself and, secondly, they do gift vouchers at bar, so that’s the Christmas for those notoriously-hard-to-buy-for blokes sorted.

With a decent choice on the pumps and in the fridge I eventually went for a half of Piffle Snonker, which may sound like a Roald Dahl villain but is actually a likeable pale ale, while my pal opted for a bottle of Belgian fruit beer, which I’m told passed the taste test.

As well as the laid back feel, there’s a nice local vibe to the place, with regulars making plans with one another for weekends away and a few nice touches to add to the community feel.

My Piffle Snonker in its CAMRA glass

I was told the Belgian fruit beer was a good decision

I mean, one sign you’re among friends is when you can happily hang framed Viz clippings above the khazi, which I’ll let you find out about for yourself.

Another example was the newsletter, which didn’t just offer updates on what’s on offer at the bar but also listed numerous important bits of info such as opening hours, nearby takeaways, festive opening hours and news on the pub’s cheese club (last Wednesday of the month, in case you’re interested).

Read more Secret Drinker reviews here.

The pamphlet also tellingly stated ‘most of our guests live within a mile of the Giraffe’.

A bit of reading, including the newsletter

Viz clippings above the unisex toilet

Well, I don’t and I’d definitely suggest to anyone further afield to give this little pub with a big imagination a visit.

And if you do live a little closer then why not get a dog and a new weekend hobby? At least treat yourself to a gift card.

Half a Piffle Snonker please

How many giraffes are in this place?

THE THIRSTY GIRAFFE, MANOR WAY, DEEPING ST JAMES, PE6 8PX

DECOR: Cracking if you like giraffes. Seriously, the owners have brought this small space to life and it’s impossible not to like. 3/5

DRINK: A half of Piffle Snonker (ABV 3.8%), a pale ale by Birmingham’s Froth Blowers Brewing Co. 3/5

PRICE: I paid a very reasonable £6.70 for the half plus a bottle of Floris Framboise. 4/5

ATMOSPHERE: A nice, laid back feel. 4/5

STAFF: The gent behind the bar was a very cordial chap, chatting away to his punters. 4/5

Click here to follow Secret Drinker on Twitter/X.

Do you agree with the secret drinker or have any suggestions where he should go next? Email secretdrinker@lincsonline.co.uk or comment below.