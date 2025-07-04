An annual golf day which has been described as successful has raised more than £6,000 for a hospice.

The event saw 136 golfers descend on the Thorney Lakes Golf Club, in Peterborough, to fundraise for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Stuart MacNicol, from Deeping St James, who chaired the committee for the first time this year, helped to organise the day.

Nearly 140 golfers descend on the Thorney Lakes Golf Club, in Peterborough, to fundraise for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. Picture: Submitted

He said he was absolutely thrilled that last year’s total was exceeded by £1,000.

“The golf club has hosted a Sue Ryder fundraising day for years and I wanted to continue that tradition,” said the 61-year-old.

“It’s very personal for me - several people close to me have received care at the hospice, including my late wife.”

More than £6,000 was raised for the hospice

“Many players at the golf club have a personal connection to the hospice and that’s why we all get behind it. It means a lot to us.”

The day included a round of golf, refreshments – including homemade cakes from club members – and post-round sandwiches and chips in the clubhouse.

Stuart said the committee is already busy planning for next year’s event.

He added it was a delight to give something back.