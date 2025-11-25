A drink-driver called police after his tyre blew on a dual carriageway… a decision which cost him his licence.

Ben Clipston had drunk two beers at a party earlier that night, the first time he had touched alcohol in nine years, a court was told.

Ben Clipston blew 54mcg, the legal limit is 35mcg. Picture: iStock

As a result the 34-year-old Market Deeping resident was disqualified from the roads for 15 months, and the ban will cost him his job as a boat builder.

“The driver called 999 himself to report his vehicle had and fault an hit a kerb,” prosecutor Jade Salter told Boston magistrates, relaying the incidents which occurred at around midnight on November 1.

“His vehicle, a Honda CR-V, was diagonal across the overlay on John Adams Way in Boston.

Boston Magistrates' Court

“Both nearside tyres had dislodged and the vehicle was unable to move.”

Ms Salter added police described the defendant as red faced, unsteady and with bloodshot eyes.

Clipston, of The Orchard, gave a reading of 54 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving when he appeared in court on Wednesday (November 19).

Defending himself, Clipston said losing his licence would ‘mess me up completely’, costing him his job which is based in Oundle, Northamptonshire.

“This has never happened before, I don’t drink,” he added.

“This was the first time I’d drunk in nine years and I only had two pints.

“The tyre blew out, that’s why I crashed the car. It wasn’t my fault.

“I didn’t realise I was over the limit.”

As well as his driving ban, Clipston - who told the court he spends time in Boston with family - was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

His disqualification can be reduced by 15 weeks if he completes a drink driver rehabilitation course.