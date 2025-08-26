A paramedic keen for children to learn first aid has written and illustrated a new book.

Trevor Wain’s character ‘Captain Wain’ is a flying emergency first responder who has already had three literary adventures - ‘The Forest Rescue’, ‘The Burn Rescue’ and ‘The Mill Rescue’.

‘The CPR Rescue’ is the latest in the children’s series, which combines the hero’s adventures with instructions of what to do when faced with a medical emergency.

Trevor Wain. Photo: Submitted

Trevor, a father of five with a decade’s experience as an NHS paramedic, said: “The idea came about when I started Project Wain, a not-for-profit company based in Market Deeping which uses drones to deliver defibrillators and bleed kits to rural areas.

“We wanted to sell merchandise to help fund Project Wain, but I realised no one would buy these things without a reason. That’s when I came up with the kids’ character Captain Wain.”

Trevor has dyslexia and made use of online AI to help him improve his spelling and grammar, and to create illustrations for the plot. He described what he wanted, tweaking the instructions until they drew what was in his mind’s eye.

Captain Wain's adventures for children help educate them about first aid in and raise money for Project Wain. Photo: Supplied

The resulting first book got the thumbs up from his family, with the series suitable for children of primary school age.

Trevor hopes to turn the series of e-book stories into a printed book, proceeds from which will fund the work of Project Wain.

“The drones can cover 20 to 30km at 55mph,” said Trevor. “Having a base in Market Deeping means we can cover an area that includes Stamford, Grantham, Holbeach and Crowland, and respond to emergencies that happen in remote places.

“The drones use GPS satellites and mobile phone data, so we can send them to a What3Words location that is accurate to three metres.

Paramedic Trevor Wain shows the inside of an ambulance to local Brownies. Photo: Supplied

“The drones are also equipped with cameras, so we can see who is at the scene and what is happening. This can be useful for feeding back information to other emergency services making their way there.”

As well as generating funds for the project through his books and merchandise, Trevor is keen to hear from companies that may wish to provide sponsorship for Project Wain.

And in the meantime, he hopes the adventures of Captain Wain will improve first aid knowledge among children and grown up members of their families.

The Captain Wain e-books are available on Amazon priced £2.99.