A founder member of Deepings Camera Club was called into judge the first print competition of the season.

The club held its first print competition of the season recently and organisers were delighted to have 49 prints entered by members because printing and mounting an image requires a lot more commitment than emailing entries.

Majestic Norway by Brian Redshaw

The scheduled visiting judge unfortunately had to let the club down at short notice but, luckily, founder member Dave Stewart is also a judge and was able to take over the reins.

Dave gave constructive advice where needed in order to encourage those who got lower marks to keep improving. He also jokingly complained about how difficult it was to choose between some of the better scoring images.

He eventually narrowed it down to five prints scoring 19 marks each and four with 20 marks each. When pushed to say which was his 'top' print of the night he said he had to go for the amazing "Successful Dive " by Graham Clegg, featuring a composition of different shots of a kingfisher overlaid to create one image.

Stob Dearg by Pete Atkinson

A Successful Dive by Graham Clegg

Rendezvous by Graham Clegg

Long eared owl with breakfast. Photo: Brian Redshaw

The whole club agreed with him that this was a spectacular image showing a kingfisher catching his breakfast in a way none of us had ever seen before. Graham also had a print that scored 19 which is included here as it is so different to the one which was judged "the best".

These prints will be among the 100 the club will be displaying, along with a slideshow of digital images, at its free annual exhibition at Deepings Community Centre over the weekend of November 1 and 2.