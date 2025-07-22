A dream came true for a cosplay fanatic who, after three separate attempts, finally met with the actor behind his favourite Marvel superhero.

Jay Gray, of Deeping St Nicholas, has been dressing up as Thor, the God of Thunder, since 2019.

During the pandemic, he continued dressing as the character to put smiles on people’s faces – whether running or cycling through the streets around his then home in Bourne.

He even added other custom-made outfits including the likes of Ironman and Batman.

On Saturday, the good deed was returned when a smile was put on Jay’s face by A-list celebrity Chris Hemsworth – the actor who plays Thor.

The meeting, which Jay, who works as a security engineer in the Stamford area, described as ‘unbelievable’ and ‘surreal’, was during the actor’s latest premiere of his Disney+ documentary Limitless.

Jay Gray, who has been dressing up as Thor, finally meets Chris Hemsworth, the actor behind the Marvel character. Picture: Supplied

Jay, 35, said: “I have been wanting to meet Chris for many years.

“He became my inspiration when I started doing Thor and even more so after he opened up about his mental health around five years ago, because I have struggled with it too.

“They say never meet your heroes, but this was an unbelievable experience – particularly as I’ve been performing as his character for the last six years.

Chris was in London at the premier of his latest Disney+ documentary, Limitless. Picture: Supplied

“The meeting lasted about 23 seconds, and I wish I could have told him more, but it was everything I wanted and more.

“Chris was very down to earth and treated everyone equally.”

During the premiere, Chris’s whole family – including his actor brother Liam Hemsworth, best known for his role as Gale in The Hunger Games series – as well as his wife, children and parents, were there.

Jay with Chris' wife, Elsa. Picture: Supplied

Jay with Chris' brother, Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Supplied

Jay with Chris' dad, Craig Hemsworth. Picture: Supplied

Jay even managed to snap a few pictures with some family members, who he described as equally lovely.

“I got a picture with his dad and it looked like a father and son reunion,” laughed Jay.

This was not the first time Jay has tried to meet the actor. He first attempt was during the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022, but unfortunately, Chris was not there.

This was Jay's fourth attempt at trying to meet Chris. Picture: Supplied

Jay admitted he never thought he would get to meet him, as this was his fourth attempt, but he was starstruck when the actor stopped to have a chat.

He added: “We queued from about 4am, got our tickets at about 9am and didn’t meet him until 6.30pm. So it was a long day but one I would love to do again.

“The thing that still makes me tear up is when he asked me what my name was. It was very short but he has given me his full attention, which he didn’t need to.”

Limitless is a documentary in which Chris is on a mission to discover how to live better for longer. Season 1 premiered in 2022.