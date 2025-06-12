The fight to bring back a much-needed community swimming pool is not over - with one campaigner exploring the option of a brand-new facility.

In February, members of the Deepings Leisure Centre Community Interest Company said they had reached ‘the end of the road with the project’ after a four-year battle to re-open the venue.

Campaigners who have fought to re-open the Deepings Leisure Centre

However, group chairperson Virginia Moran is not willing to give up the fight and has been looking at the viability of a purpose-built structure.

This week South Holland and the Deepings MP Sir John Hayes announced he had secured a meeting with Government Minister for Sport, Media, Civil Society and Youth Stephanie Peacock to discuss financial backing for the leisure centre, which was closed in summer 2021 due to a leaking roof.

But Virginia, an Independent councillor on South Kesteven District Council and the cabinet member for housing, believes the dated centre may be beyond repair and a new state-of-the-art dedicated swim centre could be a more sensible option.

The children's pool at the Deepings Leisure Centre. Photo: Lambert Smith Hampton estate agents

“There are some massive ifs, but let’s look at the feasibility of getting some land, putting a swim centre on there, nothing else,” she said.

“We’ve got gyms in the Deepings. I know people say you have to have a gym to pay for the pool, but you don’t these days.

Virginia pointed to a swim facility she visited at Uppingham School along with fellow campaigner and South Kesteven District Council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind) as evidence that costs would not have to be as high as they have been for pools over the years.

“The heating systems we’re looking at will heat the pool. The days of eye-watering electricity bills at a swimming pool are long gone,” she continued.

“You don’t have to have a two-storey building over a pool. That’s just a fad they did in the 70s that has stuck.

“Ashley and I went to have a look at Uppingham School’s swim centre and it was single-storey and it made such a massive difference as they were re-circulating the air, so the hot air that arose from the pool was basically sent through the building.

“We can cover the whole thing is solar panels if we want.

“But I still need a couple of million quid. If someone can sell me or lend me some land for the next 25 years then I’ll do it.”

Although happy to join Sir John in a meeting with Ms Peacock, Virginia fears the Deepings Leisure Centre building may now be beyond saving.

“I’m pretty sure now - after four years of rain pouring in to it - it’s gone past the point of no return,” she continued, also highlighting the huge costs of structural surveys on the building before any repair would could begin.

“And if we’re going to spend millions of pounds, I’m only giving back a 55-year-old leisure centre to the community. It’s not ideal.”

At present the campaign group has around £800,000 in funding pledged by SKDC, although a similar amount of cash promised by Lincolnshire County Council - which owns the building - looks set to now be used on demolishing the structure.

However, Virginia says even that is now up in the air after the Conservatives lost control of the county council to Reform UK at last month’s elections.