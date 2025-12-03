A bid to create a 3G pitch in Market Deeping is now one step closer to becoming a reality after a council agreed to allocate £200,000 of funding towards it.

Members of South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet approved the funding application at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday, December 2).

Deepings Rangers has joined forces with Deeping Sports and Social Club to create a 3G pitch at its Outgang Road base.

An aerial view of how the new 3G pitch would look

The club has spent the last two years developing a bid which it will submit to the Football Foundation before the December 12 deadline.

The facility is expected to cost between £850,000 and £1 million.

If the bid gets the green light, the foundation will cover around two thirds of the cost, meaning the club has had to find approximately £300,000.

The approved funding from the district council now means that the club only needs to find the remaining £100,000, subject to the bid being approved.

The club has applied for further grants and sponsorships to try to meet the remaining costs.

Coun Paul Stokes (Ind) is deputy leader of the district council and represents the Grantham Arnoldfield ward. He said: “This is our chance to help facilitate a much needed provision in the Deepings.

“There is currently no all-weather training in the Deepings and we should all be acutely aware of the lack of available leisure facilities in the Deepings, being exacerbated in July 2021 when the Deepings Leisure Centre was closed.

“The local football facilities plan for South Kesteven has been developed by the Football Foundation and the Deepings is the number one priority.”

A planning application is also set to be put to the district council at a later date to grant the club permission to develop the facility.

Coun Phil Dilks (Ind - Deeping St James), cabinet member for housing, said: “I really welcome the progress towards replacing the old 3G pitch which was closed actually before the leisure centre was closed in the Deepings through safety.

“It was basically worn out and as a result of losing it, we lost the local hockey club when it had to go somewhere else and it’s been a problem since.”

Coun Dilks added that the district council had previously considered allocating £200,000 towards the facility under the previous administration but this “fell by the wayside” and was dropped following the closure of the Deepings Leisure Centre in 2021.

Council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind - Market Deeping and West Deeping) said: “We want to work with both Deepings Rangers and Deeping United and all other potential users of the pitch.

“This is not a pitch which is for one team or the other. This is a bid which has come from the Deeping Sports and Social Club that happened to be next door to the intended site.

“I know that they have been looking for match funding, not just from us but from other organisations.”

He said that would “send a signal” to other potential match funders and it should "unlock the door” for other organisations to provide funding contributions towards the project.