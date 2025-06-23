A man has summoned to appear in court in connection with criminal damage caused to a street clock.

Tom Munsen, 21, of High Street, Glinton, is accused of causing £8,300 pounds of damage to the clock in the centre of Market Deeping.

The clock seen in the centre of Market Deeping. Photo: Google

This follows an investigation into criminal damage that took place late on the evening of April 20 this year.

Mr Munsen is due to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on July 2.