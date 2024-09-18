Fire crews have attended a three-vehicle collision.

The incident occurred on the A1175 at Deeping St Nicholas this morning (September 18).

“Crews from Spalding Fire Station and Market Deeping Fire Station attended the A1175, Deeping St Nicholas,” a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement said.

Two fire crews attended

“This was to an RTC (road traffic collision) involving three vehicles.

“Vehicles were made safe and first aid was administered.”

The incident took place at 10.23am.