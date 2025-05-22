Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen a crash involving an e-scooter and a push bike.

Officers say the incident happened at about 4.20pm on Tuesday (May 20) on the footpath in the Tesco supermarket car park in Godsey Lane, Market Deeping.

The incident is said to have taken place in the car park of Market Deeping's Tesco supermarket. Photo: Google

A force spokesman said: “We are appealing for witness to this incident. If you have any dashcam footage from the area that may have captured the collision and have not yet spoken to us, please get in touch.”

You can contact police by emailing the Serious Collision Investigation Team via SCIUinvestigators@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident number 327 of May 21.