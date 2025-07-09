Home   Deepings   Article

Exotic Pet Refuge in Deeping St James hosts family open day

By Bridie Short
Published: 12:08, 09 July 2025

Visitors got up close with lemurs, stick insects and leopard tortoises at the weekend.

The Exotic Pet Refuge in Deeping St James welcomed families to its open day event on Sunday, July 6.

The animal rescue and rehabilitation site is home to more than 300 animals, some of which include monkeys, meerkats, wolves, reptiles, raccoons and lynx.

Vol Bella Scott with Lemurs PHOTO: Chris Lowndes
Vol Bella Scott with Lemurs PHOTO: Chris Lowndes
Ethan Mansfield, 6, and a stick insect PHOTO: Chris Lowndes
Ethan Mansfield, 6, and a stick insect PHOTO: Chris Lowndes
Caz Bruce with Leopard tortoise PHOTO: Chris Lowndes
Caz Bruce with Leopard tortoise PHOTO: Chris Lowndes

Families were able to meet the residents and discover some of the amazing work the centre does by chatting to the volunteers.

There were also stalls, craft tents, a tombola, refreshments and more to enjoy.

If you missed this month’s event, the site will be hosting more open day events on August 10, September 14 and October 12.

Vol Bella Scott feeding the Lemurs PHOTO: Chris Lowndes
Vol Bella Scott feeding the Lemurs PHOTO: Chris Lowndes

For more information or to book a ticket for the next event, visit the Exotic Pet Refuge website.

