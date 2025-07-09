Visitors got up close with lemurs, stick insects and leopard tortoises at the weekend.

The Exotic Pet Refuge in Deeping St James welcomed families to its open day event on Sunday, July 6.

The animal rescue and rehabilitation site is home to more than 300 animals, some of which include monkeys, meerkats, wolves, reptiles, raccoons and lynx.

Vol Bella Scott with Lemurs PHOTO: Chris Lowndes

Ethan Mansfield, 6, and a stick insect PHOTO: Chris Lowndes

Caz Bruce with Leopard tortoise PHOTO: Chris Lowndes

Families were able to meet the residents and discover some of the amazing work the centre does by chatting to the volunteers.

There were also stalls, craft tents, a tombola, refreshments and more to enjoy.

If you missed this month’s event, the site will be hosting more open day events on August 10, September 14 and October 12.

Vol Bella Scott feeding the Lemurs PHOTO: Chris Lowndes

For more information or to book a ticket for the next event, visit the Exotic Pet Refuge website.