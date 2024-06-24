Two fire crews attended a town centre blaze.

Market Deeping Fire Station and Stamford Fire Station attended a call out to Market Place in Market Deeping this afternoon.

“Light fire damage to 1sqm of fascia and soffit board in roof space of property,” a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement said.

Firefighters attended to the blaze

“The crew used one hose reel and water backpack to extinguish.”

The incident occurred at around 3pm this afternoon (Monday, June 24).