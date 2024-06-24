Stamford and Market Deeping fire crews attend town centre blaze
Published: 17:29, 24 June 2024
| Updated: 17:35, 24 June 2024
Two fire crews attended a town centre blaze.
Market Deeping Fire Station and Stamford Fire Station attended a call out to Market Place in Market Deeping this afternoon.
“Light fire damage to 1sqm of fascia and soffit board in roof space of property,” a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement said.
“The crew used one hose reel and water backpack to extinguish.”
The incident occurred at around 3pm this afternoon (Monday, June 24).