Tonnes of recycling products were damaged in a fire last night.

Firefighters from Bourne and Market Deeping attended a commercial building fire on Whitley Way in Market Deeping at about 8pm last night (January 10).

Crews say that the blaze caused ‘severe fire damage’ to one tonne of recycling products and lighter damage to a further five tonnes.

Two fire crews were called to tackle the blaze. Photo: stock

The teams used a hose reel, main jet and four sets of breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed.