Firefighters had to be called into action to put out an incident involved some waste wood.

The wood had been dumped in a layby off the A15 near Baston and was reported to the fire brigade yesterday morning (Sunday August 24).

A crew from Deeping Fire Station was called into action just before 10am.

It used a hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera to tackle the flames — and had to perform a ‘drag’ crawling rescue technique.