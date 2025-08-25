Home   Deepings   Article

Deepings firefighters tackle incident off A15 near Baston

By Andrew Brookes
Published: 15:41, 25 August 2025

Firefighters had to be called into action to put out an incident involved some waste wood.

The wood had been dumped in a layby off the A15 near Baston and was reported to the fire brigade yesterday morning (Sunday August 24).

Picture: iStock
A crew from Deeping Fire Station was called into action just before 10am.

It used a hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera to tackle the flames — and had to perform a ‘drag’ crawling rescue technique.

