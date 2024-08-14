Lifting the UEFA cup would be considered the success of a lifetime for many, but for one football legend his biggest achievement came after leaving the pitch.

Spurs legend Micky Hazard has unveiled a bench at The Rectory Paddock off Church Street in Market Deeping on Tuesday (August 14) as part of his campaign to raise mental health awareness.

Although the Lincolnshire town is many miles from his home near Bishop’s Stortford, and a place he wouldn’t usually visit, for Micky the message that there is always someone to talk to is one he wants to spread at every park across the country.

Market Deeping resident Paul Carrington, ex-professional football player Micky Hazard, mayor of Market Deeping Pam Byrd and deputy mayor Bob Broughton

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur player said: “When I look back over my football career I won two FA cups and a UEFA cup, which are generally considered to be incredible achievements, but the greatest thing I have ever done is being part of this charity.

“It is helping to stop people from suffering in the way my family has suffered.”

Charity Legend on the Bench was launched by Micky and his sister Michelle after her son Jason, known as Jay, took his own life five years ago at the age of 23.

The Legend on the Bench is unveiled

The first fundraising event was held in Peterborough in March last year with former England player Steve Perryman and raised more than £1,300, which paid for the first bench in memory of Jay.

Since then six further benches have been unveiled which have a message at the top in large letters – ‘Someone Is Always Listening’ – and have helpline numbers including for the Samaritans, a veterans’ charity and Childline.

Solar panels and a discreetly hidden generator light up the bench during the hours of darkness to make sure it is always visible to those in need.

Market Deeping resident Paul Carrington and ex-professional football player Micky Hazard on the bench

“If that bench can save someone’s life it will be the most rewarding thing,” said Micky.

“I hope one day someone will tell me how they were feeling low but made a phone call and it saved their life.”

More than 50 people gathered to watch the unveiling of the bench in the town greenspace, which was selected because of Paul Carrington, who has lived in Market Deeping for 35 years.

The Spurs fan met Micky while selling programmes at his events and was keen to support the cause.

He has raised £7,500 for Legend on the Bench and is an ambassador for the charity.

Paul, 61, said: “Mental health impacts so many people, some who you never would think are struggling.”

Micky, who has permission for six further benches, hopes to keep the project moving and install them at many more locations across the country.

He said: “I’m feeling very proud but also there is a tinge of sadness because of my nephew,

“But I know he will be looking down on us and will be proud too.”



