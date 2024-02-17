Life is full of unexpected twists and turns, writes South Kesteven District Council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind).

This time last year, I was well-known for asking awkward questions of the Conservatives who were then in control of the district council.

Back then, I don’t think many people would have predicted that I would now be leader of the same council facing awkward questions from Conservative members of the opposition.

This seems a clear-cut case of a poacher becoming gamekeeper but, as any regular listener to the Archers will know, former poachers are sometimes most qualified to take the role of gamekeeper.

The elections in May 2023 returned a slim majority for Independents and smaller parties, and since then the council chamber has become a much more collaborative, constructive and, dare I say, friendly place.

Sure, we have our moments – none of us has been elected simply to nod and smile – but individual councillors can no longer railroad their agenda without engaging with colleagues across all political groups.

I aim to promote prosperity across the whole of South Kesteven.

As one of the councillors who lives furthest away from the SKDC offices in Grantham, I am particularly aware of the geographical disconnects between our four towns as well as the rural parishes which lie between them.

Happily, our Independent-led administration includes councillors elected from all these towns as well as some of the villages.

Since taking the reins in May, we have used the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to invest in local events and facilities across the district, from community events in the Deepings to solar panels on St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham.

This year, we will continue to invest in play areas, open spaces, car parks and housing in order to make our communities more resilient and cohesive.

A draft Local Plan will soon be published for consultation so that over the decades ahead we have a planning process fit-for-purpose building the right housing and infrastructure in the right places.

This will complement the Corporate Plan and Climate Change Action Plan which have both been developed and approved since May.

My journey as council leader has only just begun and no doubt, sooner or later, I will face some slings and arrows of outrageous fortune.

However, I am not travelling alone and I am sure with the help of my fellow councillors, the excellent staff of SKDC and the very reasonable residents of the district we can work together to make South Kesteven a thriving place to live in, work and visit.