Following a paw-some dog event held at a television presenter’s pub last year, another get-together has taken place in Lincolnshire.

Jeremy Clarkson of Top Gear fame made an appearance in his pub The Farmer’s Dog in Oxfordshire at an event for owners of Fox Red Labradors, organised by Michael and Kerrie Singer in 2024.

After its success the couple asked Emanay Peters, owner of Petorama Pet Shop in Bourne, to organise a similar event at Lakeview Dog Adventure Park, Market Deeping which raised funds for Team Edward Labrador Rescue, Nottingham which happened yesterday (Sunday, September 21).

Organiser Emanay Peters with owners and their Red Fox Labradors at Lakeview Dog Adventure Park. PHOTO: CHRIS LOWNDES

Emanay, 32, said: “I have never organised an event of this size and people came from as far away as Devon.

“Feedback has been amazing and I would love to make it an annual event.

“The weather was beautiful and families were swimming in the lake.”

Oscar, 7 plays in the water with a pup. PHOTO: CHRIS LOWNDES

It was wagging tails all round as 100 pooches and their owners from across the country attended the sold-out fun day.

Highlights included ‘Doggy Hook-a-Duck’ where pups could test their skills and win doggy treats.

A Puppachino stall offered tasty drinks for furry friends and humans got to enjoy burgers, hotdogs and ice cream.

Oscar, 7 and Megan Scarborough with Angus and Jessie. PHOTO: CHRIS LOWNDES

Chasing the ball. PHOTO: CHRIS LOWNDES

Emanay said the event took three days to set up and the fact they had a 100-dog limit and a vet present ensured it was safe for all involved.

“It was an opportunity to meet everybody and there were really good vibes,” she added. “They are beautiful dogs. I would do it again tomorrow.”

Dogs had a swim in the lake. PHOTO: CHRIS LOWNDES

Having a splash at Lakeview Dog Adventure Park. PHOTO: CHRIS LOWNDES

Some 100 dogs were at the get-together. PHOTO: CHRIS LOWNDES

Lakeview Dog Adventure Park was packed out. PHOTO: CHRIS LOWNDES

Red Fox Labrador enthusiasts got together at the event. PHOTO: CHRIS LOWNDES

Emanay is planning next year’s event at around the same time of year and hopes to make it two days and introduce another breed.