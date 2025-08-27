A free photography course is being run by a camera club.

The course by Deepings Camera Club is the first in its 40 year history and is aimed at beginners or anyone who wants to improve their photos, independently run from the club. It is suitable for those who use a phone, a DSLR with an array of lenses, and those in between, and will be led by the club’s most experienced members.

Photos by Deepings Camera Club members: Puffin by Brian Redshaw. Photo: Brian Redshaw

The six-week course starts on Monday, September 8, and there is a welcome evening on Wednesday, September 3, for people to find out more and to register their interest.

Places are limited and are not dependent on joining the club once the course has finished, although it is hoped people will!

Photos by Deepings Camera Club members: A child's imagination by Pete Atkinson. Photo: Pete Atkinson

Photos by Deepings Camera Club members: Splish Slash by Iain Toombs. Photo: Iain Toombs

Photos by Deepings Camera Club members: Pip's Prayer by Phil Green. Photo: Phil Green

Both Wednesday Club meetings and Monday course sessions are held at Deepings Community Centre PE6 8PA and all start at 7.30pm.

