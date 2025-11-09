A free bottled water hub has been set up for residents who have suffered with issues with their water supply this weekend.

Anglian Water is handing out water from Tesco car park in Godsey Lane, Market Deeping, until 11pm tonight (Sunday November 9).

Bottled water will be handed out to residents from Crowland and the Deepings. Photo: iStock/Narai Chal

The service aims to help those across Crowland and the Deepings who are continuing to experience low water pressure, discoloured water or have no water at all.

The issue follows a burst on an inlet pipe at Wilsthorpe Reservoir. Anglian Water says the pipe has been repaired and that its engineers are working on restoring a full service.

The utility firm’s website estimates that the issue should be fixed by 10pm.

Robert Taylor, senior operations manager at Anglian Water said: “We’re sorry for the disruption that customers are experiencing.

“We know how frustrating water supply interruptions are for customers and have set up the free bottled water hub so that anyone without a reliable water supply has access to one while we get everything back to normal.”

Bottled water is also being delivered directly to high-risk customers on Anglian Water’s Priority Services Register.