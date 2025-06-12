A Government minister has agreed to meet with a campaign group to discuss the future of a long-closed leisure centre and pool.

Deepings Leisure Centre was ‘temporarily closed’ in July 2021 due to serious safety concerns caused by a leaky roof. Soon after, council bosses announced it may never re-open.

Deepings Leisure Centre. Photo: David Pearson

A £10.7 million refurbishment was agreed following strong opposition, but less than a year later these plans were ditched in a U-turn by South Kesteven District Council, who said they ‘cannot afford’ the bill.

In February of this year, Lincolnshire County Council announced plans to demolish the site.

However, there is now a glimmer of fresh hope the leisure centre may one day be able to re-open after it was discussed in Parliament last week.

The Deepings Leisure Centre. Photo: LDR

Speaking in a House of Commons debate last Thursday (June 5), South Holland and the Deepings MP Sir John Hayes secured a commitment from the Minister for Sport, Media, Civil Society and Youth to meet with him and members of the Deepings Leisure Centre Community Group to try to find a way forward for the centre.

He also highlighted the importance of ensuring children in rural areas can learn this vital life skill.

It is part of Sir John’s long running campaign, along with the community group, to renovate and re-open the spot in Deeping St James.

Sir John Hayes, MP for South Holland and The Deepings. Photo: UK Parliament

Speaking in the House of Commons, Sir John spoke about the importance of public pools being open so that young people can learn to swim, given rising number of deaths in recent years from drowning.

Sir John Hayes said “A report last year by the Royal Life Saving Society found that the number of child drownings in England had doubled over a four-year period. That was 125 lives lost.

“Two years ago, The Guardian reported that England had lost almost 400 swimming pools since 2010, including local authority and community-owned pools, privately owned leisure facilities, school and sports club pools, and the Deepings Leisure Centre, which previously hosted the renowned Deepings Swimming Club.

The swimming pool is gathering water. Photo: Lambert Smith Hampton estate agents

“My question to the Minister is straightforward. How can I obtain funding, in tune with the previous Government’s swimming pool support fund, to help that much-loved community facility to reopen, and so make swimming available to children and adults in the community?”

Speaking for the Government, minister Stephanie Peacock agreed to meet with Sir John to discuss Deepings Leisure Centre further.

Following the debate, Sir John said “I have followed up with Stephanie Peacock to organise a meeting with her along with a group from the Deepings, as we simply must do all we can to get the leisure centre back open.”