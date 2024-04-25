Fundraising friends have collected more than £21,000 for charity.

Theresa Gillett from Deeping St James and Natalie Torrens from Newborough have raised £21,504 for Sue Ryder, which runs Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, over the past five years.

The duo first met at a local gym in the Deepings, which is also where Theresa first attended a talk from Sue Ryder nurses which made her ‘compelled to do something to help’.

Community Fundraiser Zoë Noyes and fundraising duo Natalie Torrens and Theresa Gillett

They started with a coffee and cake morning at the gym and as the pandemic hit they moved their fundraising efforts online, hosting their first virtual raffle for Sue Ryder.

Theresa said: “When I heard from the Sue Ryder nurses about the work that they do I just knew I wanted to support them.

“I told Natalie that I was going to host a fundraising event and she said she would do it with me.

Natalie and Theresa on their Iceland trek for Sue Ryder

“Natalie's father went on to receive care at home from the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice team during the pandemic, which further strengthened our commitment to the charity.

“He was always very supportive of our fundraising efforts.”

The fundraising continued with a series of events ranging from a challenging trek through Iceland’s mountain, which raised £10,000, to rugby club firework bucket collections and Easter raffles.

Looking ahead, they have no plans to slow down. They are set to host another quiz in the autumn and a Sue Ryder raffle at the Deepings Raft Race for the second year in a row.

Theresa said: “We try to do at least two events a year ourselves and then we volunteer at some of Sue Ryder’s fundraising events like the annual Starlight Hike.

“It’s so fulfilling and rewarding to be able to give something back.

“We have been to the hospice a few times and it just touches you.

“What the staff do is incredible and there’s just something about the Sue Ryder hospice in Peterborough that makes it special.”







