A family fun day this summer will be filled with entertainment for all ages.

The charity event will take place at the Deeping Rangers Football Club in Towngate East, Market Deeping from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, July 27.

Children will be able to enjoy dance demonstrations, penalty shoot-outs and face painting - there will also be inflatable fun.

Nick Ash with his dad, Fred

There will also be a chance to explore inside a fire engine and meet real life princesses. People may also browse craft and produce on stands set up around the event.

The summer activities aim to raise money for Nick’s Sixty 4 Sixty Challenge, set out by Nick Ash, the director of the wills and probates service W&P Legal, to raise £60,000 this year for Dementia UK and The Loving Legacies Foundation.

Nick was inspired by his dad, Fred, who lived with dementia and Parkinson’s before his death in April.

Nick's charity logo

by Connor Kinsella