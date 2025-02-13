A new football ground has been given the green light.

Deepings United Football Club could soon be moving to a new home after plans for a sports ground on land west of Cross Road were given the go ahead by South Kesteven District Council this week.

The club was established in 2018 with three squads, with a view to offering children the chance to get active and to learn football.

Action from Elsea Park Eagles' match with Deeping United A. Photo: Chris Lowndes

It has now grown to include 450 playing members of all ages and more than 30 teams.

“As may be expected, the sheer numbers of teams and members does present Deeping United with some challenges,” a spokesperson for the club said in the planning statement.

“In a recent Football Association survey, Deeping United scored well in all areas apart from facilities.”

The previous application site is on the right, marked in yellow, with the new application site marked in red

Players currently play and train on the football pitches at the Deepings School site, but is restricted on usage.

The club’s management team has been searching for a new home ground for a couple of years, and previously made an application to convert a potato field at the corner of Cross Road and Towngate East, but this was dropped because archaeological survey costs were looking pricey for that location.

The 4.3 hectare site given approval is smaller than the previous plot suggested, with less parking and no floodlighting planned at this stage, but the application points out there is scope to purchase land next door in future.

Action from a Deeping United Reserves match

The football pitches will be developed to Football Association specifications and will provide training and match facilities for 11-a-side, nine-aside, seven-a-side and five-a-side.

A car parking area will be set alongside Cross Road which will have a portakabin-type toilet building adjacent to it.

To see more planning applications and other public notices for your area, visit www.publicnoticeportal.uk.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.