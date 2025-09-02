Hundreds of rubber ducks are set to race down the river in a bid to be crowned the quack champion.

The Deepings Lions’ annual duck race is set to return to Welland River, in Deeping St James, on Sunday (September 7).

This year, the money raised will be donated to St Barnabas Hospice and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

There will be four races, with the first kicking off at 1pm, followed by two more every 30 minutes.

The fourth and final race, sponsored by Hegarty Solicitors, will be at 3.30pm and will see about 3,000 ducks launched into the river, with the winning one receiving the top prize of £100.

Sponsorship costs £1 per duck with tickets available in advance from the following pubs: Market Deeping (The Deepings Community Centre, The Vine, The White Horse and The Stage); Deeping St James (The Bell Tavern, Waterton Arms, The Walnut Tree, The Thirsty Giraffe), Baston (The White Horse and The Black Horse); Barholm (The Five Horse Shoes) and Greatford (Hare and Hound).

However, tickets will also be available on the day.

Alongside the races, there will be stalls with refreshments as well as fairground rides and entertainment, including Punch and Judy shows, music from The Dixieland Jazz Band and dancing from the Peterborough Morris Men.

To book a stall, contact dave.turner31250@gmail.com.

Spectators watching the races. Photo: David Pearson

The event will kick off at midday and run until 5pm.

Deeping St James Bridge and Bridge Street, from New Row to Hereward Way, will be closed from 9am until 5.30pm on the day.