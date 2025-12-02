A sports club has issued a rallying cry to the community to support a “do-or-die” bid to give the area its first 3G all-weather football pitch.

Deeping Rangers is fronting a joint bid with Deeping Sports and Social Club, supported by the Football Foundation, to create a 3G pitch at its Outgang Road home.

Club volunteers, led by commercial manager Stuart Benson, have put two years of graft into preparing its bid for the facility - which is estimated to cost between £850,000 and £1 million.

An aerial view of how the new 3G pitch would look

Rangers supports 30-plus teams and more than 450 players, from under 6s right through to senior sides, veterans and walking football team.

Following a drive in recent years, the football club also fields two women’s teams and girls’ sides, but say without the 3G they can grow no further.

“We're full up with the space that we have on site,” Stuart said.

“The pressure on the pitches, particularly grass pitches at this time of year, means we would struggle to have any more teams and continue to grow the club and offer more football.

“Having a 3G facility means we can because we can use that surface all year round.”

Deeping Rangers has two senior ladies teams. Photo: Jason Richardson

The club is keen to emphasise the community aspect to the project and will invite local schools and partner clubs to use it.

There are also plans for a five-a-side league and disability football sessions with Lincolnshire FA.

“This is all being done in the background by a group of volunteers - we're not a profit-making organisation,” said chairman Richard Knighton.

“We are genuinely trying to put together a facility and an opportunity that everybody in the area can be proud of.”

Deeping Rangers would run the facility but open it up to the community and other clubs

Its bid will be submitted to the Football Foundation before the December 12 deadline, while a planning application is also set to go to South Kesteven District Council.

If successful, the pitch could be laid and open to the community by next autumn - in time for Rangers’ 60th anniversary year.

“The Football Foundation will review our plan in their January meeting and come back to us as to whether they’ve accepted it formally,” said Stuart.

“But all the noises from them at the moment are very positive.”

He added: “It's a massive project and there have been a lot of things to consider.

“It's not just delivering it on day one, but a five-year plan as to how we would grow those areas and what we can commit to.”

The bid was encouraged by the Football Foundation - the FA and Premier League’s charity for the grassroots game- which earmarked the area as most in need.

“There are 60 teams between us and Deeping United, and 70 if you include Langtoft and other villages, and there's no 3G facility for any of those, so it’s the most high demand area in Lincolnshire,” Stuart explained.

“The Football Foundation and Lincs FA concluded we are a very viable area, a very viable club and a very viable site.”

Since the Astroturf pitch at Linchfield Road Playing Fields was condemned in 2020, Rangers have had to send players to train at six venues across the area.

“We spend over £10,000 a year training at other sites and that’s before you even think of the environmental impact of travelling to the other side of Peterborough.”

The project would also include upgrades to the current changing facilities and clubhouse.

If the bid gets the go-ahead, the Foundation would cover around two-thirds of the cost, leaving the Deeping club to find the rest - about £300,000.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet has been recommended to allocate £200,000 towards the project and will vote on it later today (Tuesday, December 2).

The club has applied for further grants and sponsorship, and has set a £50,000 target for community fundraising and donations.

That is already up and running, including a golf day this summer which raised £3,000.

A Santa Fun Run at Outgang Road on Saturday, December 13, involving all of their junior sides, will further boost the coffers.

“The opportunity is there for the community and we really need them to get behind us, because if we don't get this over the line this time, that'll be it for a number of years,” said Richard.

“We've got the place and it's really do-or-die now. We're getting into that squeaky bum time - if we don't do it this time it'll be too late.”

Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/deepingrangers while potential sponsors or supporters can contact Stuart at 07960 577197 or commercial.drfc@gmail.com