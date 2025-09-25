A four-year battle to save a town leisure centre may not have run its course just yet despite the end of its formal campaign group.

The Deeping Community Leisure Centre Community Interest Company was set up as part of a bid to reopen the facility, in Deeping St James, which closed in August 2021 for safety concerns over its leaking roof.

The leisure centre has been closed for four years. Photo: Lambert Smith Hampton estate agents

After several false dawns, group chairperson Virginia Moran said in February that the project had reached the end of the road after its community ownership fund was closed.

And a statement this week confirmed that the CIC had been officially dissolved and its remaining assets of £1,223 had been donated to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

“There are a lot of other members of the CIC, all professional people trying to get on with their careers and their lives, and I didn't blame them at all for saying, ‘we need to call it a day’,” said Virginia, who is also an independent councillor on South Kesteven District Council and the cabinet member for housing.

“Everybody was just worn down by it. It has just felt like banging your head against a brick wall.”

The Deepings Leisure Centre Community Group. Back: Phil Dilks, Paul Smith-Shelton, James Denniston, Martin Reilly, Andy Pelling, Daniel SpeedSeated: Ashley, Baxter, Bridget Ley, Virginia Moran, Ian Davies

But that may not yet be the end of the story.

A statement from the group said that they remain “vigilant” for “future opportunity” and that some members “may be willing to assist”.

Virginia and fellow group member Ashley Baxter, the leader of SKDC, recently met with the Government minister for Sport, Media, Civil Society and Youth, Stephanie Peacock, and were promised an October meeting with Sport England.

Deepings Leisure Centre. Photo: Lambert Smith Hampton estate agents

The body is responsible for investing National Lottery and Government funding into sports projects and programmes, but so far it has not sent any cash towards the Deeping project.

Virginia said: “We've done nothing but ring Sport England. Every three months we ask ‘any news, anything coming?’ and it was always the same answer ‘no, no, no’.

“I don't think that meeting Sport England will get us anywhere. I've been disappointed so many times on so many levels, for such a long time, that I'm probably a bit cynical about it all now.”

In June, Virginia floated the idea of a new purpose-built swim facility at a different location, insisting the current leisure centre was ‘past the point of no return’.

She believes a standalone swimming facility, with a main pool, baby pool and possibly a hydrotherapy pool, is sustainable and affordable without the need for a gym, thanks to renewable energy systems.

“We could do all that for considerably less than building a leisure centre because we're never going to get a brand new leisure centre,” said Virginia. “That's never going to happen.”

She said the £800,000 pledged by South Kesteven District Council still remains ring-fenced for swimming facilities in the Deepings.

“I know there are a few other sports facilities after the SKDC money, but not until we've given up all hope,” she insisted.

The group believes Lincolnshire County Council would instead spend the money it had pledged on demolishing the current leisure centre and giving the land to the school.

“If Sport England turned round and said, ‘well, yes, the minister wants us to have £4 million’, I will be on to Lincolnshire to say, ‘we've got the £4 million, here’s a new plan, give us your money’,” Virginia added.