The poignant memories of a Royal Navy veteran who served at the D-Day landings and in the Pacific have been captured on film.

Peter Foxon, 102, was filmed by South Kesteven District Council talking about his experiences during the Second World War.

The video - Peter’s War - is to be added to the council’s YouTube library as part of 80th anniversary commemorations for today’s Victory over Japan (VJ) Day.

Peter, from Deeping St James, joined up in 1941 when he reached 18.

He spent the war as a wireless telegraphist and served in some of the riskiest theatres, including Atlantic convoy protection, launching British troops on D-Day and action against the Japanese.

Peter Foxon proudly displays his war medals

“I always wanted to go into the Navy, ever since I was a boy,” he said.

Also: Park to host VJ Day celebration

Also: Where to join in VJ Day commemorations

“I had already qualified as a radio officer in the Merchant Marine but I got called up before I even got to a merchant ship.

“What it did mean was that I had a Merchant Navy uniform, so I wore it for the interview, gained release from the Army and went straight off to the Royal Navy recruiting centre. The uniform did the trick.”

Peter as an 18-year-old Royal Navy recruit in 1941

Early in 1943, Peter joined HMS Richmond on convoy duties to protect Allied ships carrying vital supplies between Britain and America.

As well as enemy fire, 20-foot waves and the danger of German U-boats, there was a remarkable dog rescue.

“We had a ship’s dog, a little terrier called Timo, who loved to race across the deck chasing waves,” Peter recalled.

Peter served on HMS Nith which launched British soldiers towards Gold Beach on D-Day

“One day, after the deck had been freshly oiled with linseed, he slipped and went straight over the side.

“Against regulations we turned the ship around and searched until we found him, weakly paddling away. We stopped engines and got him back on board, with a tot of rum.”

In 1944, Peter’s ship, HMS Nith, successfully launched soldiers of the Highland Division towards Gold Beach on D-Day.

Tragedy struck three weeks later while the Nith was stationed off the French coast.

The ship took a direct hit from a German ‘Mistel’ aircraft drone packed with explosives, killing Peter’s best friend, along with nine others.

“I volunteered to help recover the dead and we buried them at sea,” said Peter.

By 1945, Peter was in the Far East as part of the British Pacific Fleet.

Days ahead of the Allied invasion to liberate Rangoon, in Burma (Myanmar), his ship, HMS Roebuck, encountered a Japanese convoy trying to escape.

It was here that Peter witnessed first-hand the Japanese refusal to surrender.

“We sank several Japanese boats one night and the next morning sighted one of the vessels with half-a-dozen Japanese clinging to it.

“Just as our sailors were pushing off in a lifeboat to rescue them, they blew themselves up, preferring to die rather than suffer the disgrace of being taken prisoner.”

Coun Phil Dilks (Ind), SKDC’s cabinet member for Armed Forces, helped Peter get his lifetime membership of the Royal British Legion and is featured on the video.

“Not many people are left who fought for our freedom 80 years ago and more,” he said.

“We have to thank men like Peter for their service, and never forget the sacrifices made.”