A community group is inviting people to boost their ‘frenergy’ by joining one of their events for Friendship Month.

Nene and Welland Oddfellows, which has more than 450 members, is hosting events in Stamford, Market Deeping, and Baston for its annual festival of friendship.

The campaign, now in its 15th year, encourages those looking to meet new people locally to give a community or social group a try.

Nene and Welland Oddfellows is one of 99 branches nationwide

“We know it all sounds a bit playful, but ‘frenergy’ – the unique energy you get from friendship – is real,” said Karen Earth, branch secretary.

“We want to remind people about the feel-good factor of spending time in friendly company. These events are a perfect opportunity to top up your frenergy levels, and to give some back, too.”

The group is holding a coffee morning taster event at Waterside Garden Centre in Baston on Thursday, September 5 where non-members can enjoy a drink and cake for £2.

There is a talk on the Buffalo Tank, which was dug up in Crowland, at Oddfellows Hall, in Market Deeping, the following Thursday at 7pm, at £5 for non-members, and a ukulele concert at The Danish Invader Pub, in Stamford, on Wednesday October 2 at 2.30pm.

All events must be pre-booked. Email Karen.earth@oddfellows.co.uk or call the office on 01778 342006.

And for more information about the Oddfellows and Friendship Month, visit www.friendshipmonth.com