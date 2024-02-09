South Kesteven District Council’s Independent group has a new leader.

Councillor Virginia Moran has assumed leadership of the council’s Independent Group.

Her appointment follows Coun Baxter being voted in as leader of SKDC.

Councillor Phil Dilks will retain his position as deputy leader.

Councillor Virginia Moran.

Coun Moran said: “I am delighted to have been asked to lead our dedicated, enthusiastic and proactive group.”

She affirmed there would be no further impact on the council leadership or direction.

"Coun Baxter has been relinquishing some of his smaller responsibilities as he takes on the mantle of Leader and all its additional responsibilities," she stated.

Coun Baxter's new position commenced after a closely contested vote in January, succeeding Coun Richard Cleaver, who now serves as deputy leader of the council.