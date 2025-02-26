Bosses at a school trust say they are ‘committed to finding a solution to provide permanent sports facilities’ after campaigners gave up the fight to reopen a leisure centre.

A group set up to save the Deepings Leisure Centre, which was closed by South Kesteven District Council in 2021, announced last week it had come to ‘the end of the road with the project’ to reopen the facility.

The group was hoping to find a solution with the Anthem Schools Trust, which runs The Deepings School next door, but an agreement could not be reached.

Deepings Leisure Centre. Photo: David Pearson

A spokesperson for the trust said: “We are committed to finding a solution to providing permanent sports facilities for The Deepings School which will also be made available for use by the wider community.

“While no definitive decisions have been made yet, we are drawing up a proposal to put in front of our trustees shortly and will then update the wider community.”

The academy has been exploring options to build a new sports hall, gym and studio on the site - but no swimming pool.

Lincolnshire County Council, owners of the site, plans to sign a lease agreement with the Anthem Schools Trust and provide this funding for them to demolish the former leisure centre.

The spokesperson added: “Anthem Schools Trust fully understands the disappointment of the community interest company over this matter.

“The group has campaigned very hard for many years to secure leisure facilities for the benefit of the local community.

“We would like to reassure group members that we are committed to ensuring that whatever facilities are put in place in the future will be accessible to all.”